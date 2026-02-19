Fonseka urges President to pardon those sentenced to death over Amarakeerthi killing

The former Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has made a special request to the President to grant a pardon to the individuals who were sentenced to death over the killing of former Member of Parliament Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer.

He made this request at a special media briefing held in Colombo.

During the briefing, he stated that releasing such individuals from the death penalty could be done by the President with a single stroke of the pen.

“Grant a pardon to the youths who were sentenced to death over the killing of Amarakeerthi.

Freeing such individuals from the death penalty is something the President should do with one stroke of the pen,” he said.

On February 11, the three-judge special Gampaha High Court trial-at-bar sentenced 12 individuals to death after finding them guilty of the killing of former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer.