Fonseka urges President to pardon those sentenced to death over Amarakeerthi killing

February 19, 2026   06:24 am

The former Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has made a special request to the President to grant a pardon to the individuals who were sentenced to death over the killing of former Member of Parliament Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer.

He made this request at a special media briefing held in Colombo.

During the briefing, he stated that releasing such individuals from the death penalty could be done by the President with a single stroke of the pen.

“Grant a pardon to the youths who were sentenced to death over the killing of Amarakeerthi.

Freeing such individuals from the death penalty is something the President should do with one stroke of the pen,” he said.

On February 11, the three-judge special Gampaha High Court trial-at-bar sentenced 12 individuals to death after finding them guilty of the killing of former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer.

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Police obtain detention order to question two brothers arrested over Akuregoda double murder (English)

