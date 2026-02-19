Minimum electricity tariff will increase under new National Electricity Policy: Champika Ranawaka

Minimum electricity tariff will increase under new National Electricity Policy: Champika Ranawaka

February 19, 2026   09:49 am

The minimum electricity tariff will increase with the introduction of the new National Electricity Policy, former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka stated.

Speaking to the media in Colombo, the former Minister pointed out that the losses incurred due to the importation of substandard coal to the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant have ultimately been borne by the public.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Electricity Consumers’ Association (ECA), M.D.R. Athula, said that swift action should be taken against those responsible for the alleged coal fraud.

