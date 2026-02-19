Heavy rains hit Batticaloa, several roads inundated

Heavy rains have been reported in the Batticaloa District in recent days affecting day-to-day activities of the residents. Meanwhile, residents of coastal areas of the district have been affected today (19) owing to strong winds, according to Ada Derana reporters.

Heavy showers have severely disrupted daily life in several areas, including Kattankudy, Punochchimunai, Navaladi and Kallady.

Fishing activities have also been heavily impacted due to rough seas.

Meanwhile, owing to continuous rainfall numerous roads, playgrounds and sports fields across the district have been submerged.