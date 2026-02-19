PM Harini reveals allowances and benefits of MPs

February 19, 2026   11:08 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya today (19) revealed allowances and benefits provided to Members of Parliament at present.

She made this revelation while responding to a question raised by Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Chaminda Wijesiri.

According to the disclosure:

  • An MP receives a monthly allowance of Rs. 54,285, with an entertainment allowance of Rs. 1,000 per month.
  • Drivers allowance is Rs. 3,500 per month; however, if the MP is provided a driver by the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, no driver allowance is paid.
  • Telephone allowance is Rs. 50,000, while transport allowance is Rs. 15,000 per month.
  • Office allowance amounts to Rs. 100,000.
  • MPs attending parliamentary sessions receive Rs. 2,500 per day, while Rs. 2,500 per day are given for MPs attending committee meetings on non-sitting days.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament also receive a fuel allowance based on the distance from their elected district to Parliament.

For national list MPs, this is calculated as 419.76 liters of diesel per month, paid at the approved market rate on the first day of each month.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya also emphasized that these allowances are structured to cover official duties and transportation costs.

