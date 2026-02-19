Over 300 drunk drivers arrested in daily police operations

A total of 29,608 individuals were inspected yesterday (18) as part of the daily search operations carried out across the country, police stated.

Issuing a statement, police said that these operations resulted in the arrest of 549 suspects.

Police also confirmed that 26 individuals directly linked to criminal activities were identified during the search operations.

Additionally, 519 individuals on outstanding warrants were apprehended, police stated.

Furthermore, during the operations, 309 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while a further 44 motorists were taken into custody for reckless driving.

Moreover, legal action has also been initiated against 4,392 individuals for other traffic-related offences, the police added.