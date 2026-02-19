Over 300 drunk drivers arrested in daily police operations

Over 300 drunk drivers arrested in daily police operations

February 19, 2026   11:52 am

A total of 29,608 individuals were inspected yesterday (18) as part of the daily search operations carried out across the country, police stated.

Issuing a statement, police said that these operations resulted in the arrest of 549 suspects.

Police also confirmed that 26 individuals directly linked to criminal activities were identified during the search operations.

Additionally, 519 individuals on outstanding warrants were apprehended, police stated.

Furthermore, during the operations, 309 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while a further 44 motorists were taken into custody for reckless driving.

Moreover, legal action has also been initiated against 4,392 individuals for other traffic-related offences, the police added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)