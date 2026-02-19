Former CID Officer expresses regret over arrest of Nathasha Edirisooriya under ICCPR Act

Former CID Officer expresses regret over arrest of Nathasha Edirisooriya under ICCPR Act

February 19, 2026   12:17 pm

A former Officer-in-Charge of the Computer Crimes Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department today (19) expressed regret before the Supreme Court over the arrest of comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, over allegations of insulting Buddhism.

A letter conveying this expression of regret was also submitted to court by the State Counsel.

The State Counsel further informed court that the Inspector General of Police has decided to issue a set of guidelines outlining procedures to be followed when making arrests under the ICCPR Act, in order to prevent potential misuse or unlawful actions.

Following these submissions, court ordered that the hearing of the petitions be concluded.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)