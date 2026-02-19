Former CID Officer expresses regret over arrest of Nathasha Edirisooriya under ICCPR Act

A former Officer-in-Charge of the Computer Crimes Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department today (19) expressed regret before the Supreme Court over the arrest of comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, over allegations of insulting Buddhism.

A letter conveying this expression of regret was also submitted to court by the State Counsel.

The State Counsel further informed court that the Inspector General of Police has decided to issue a set of guidelines outlining procedures to be followed when making arrests under the ICCPR Act, in order to prevent potential misuse or unlawful actions.

Following these submissions, court ordered that the hearing of the petitions be concluded.