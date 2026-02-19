U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Koehler to visit Sri Lanka

Admiral Steve “Web” Koehler, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka from February 19 to February 21, 2026.

During his visit, Admiral Koehler will engage with Sri Lankan government officials and military counterparts to discuss shared values of advancing cooperation in maritime security, regional stability, and to enhance collaboration and interoperability, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet, the largest naval fleet command in the world, operates across half the globe, protecting vital sea lanes and connecting partners throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Accordingly, Admiral Koehler’s second visit to Sri Lanka highlights the strategic importance the United States places on Sri Lanka’s role at the crossroads of global maritime routes and underscores our shared long-term commitment to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Admiral Koehler’s visit reaffirms the strong U.S.-Sri Lanka security partnership and our confidence in the professionalism and capability of our partners.

The embassy further noted, “As we stand with Sri Lanka in facing shared security challenges, from maritime domain awareness to countering transnational threats—our support is focused on building transparent, long-term, mutually beneficial security partnerships that protect sovereignty and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Steve Koehler is a U.S. Navy admiral and a naval aviator since 1989 with over 3,900 flight hours and 600 carrier landings, he has commanded fighter squadrons, USS Bataan, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Carrier Strike Group Nine, participating in major military operations and humanitarian missions. Ashore, he has held senior leadership roles including director of Fleet Training, operations director at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, and director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy on the Joint Staff, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo added.