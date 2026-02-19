Sharp rise in rabies cases linked to cats, health officials warn

A significant rise in rabies transmission from cats in Sri Lanka have been reported, according to health authorities.

The public has also been requested to exercise extreme caution since data reveal that most rabies infections reported last year were not caused by stray dogs, but by pets kept at homes.

Rabies — a disease that is almost always fatal — can spread through bites or scratches from infected animals including dogs, cats, foxes, squirrels, bats, mongooses, cattle and horses, official state.

Sri Lanka records between 250,000 and 300,000 dog-bite cases annually, according to health officials.

Consultant Community Physician Dr. Athula Liyanapathirana attached to the Ministry of Health’s Epidemiology Unit warned that laboratory testing of animal brain samples indicates a noticeable increase in rabies among cats.

Dr. Liyanapathirana stressed that cat bites have surged, particularly in the Colombo and Gampaha districts, adding that even scratches from cats can be as dangerous as bites.

Authorities are therefore urging the public to seek immediate medical attention following any animal bite or scratch and to ensure pets are properly vaccinated.