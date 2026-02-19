Sri Lanka still lacking infrastructure to gain maximum benefit of AI technology: President
February 19, 2026 01:33 pm
Sri Lanka still does not possess advanced infrastructure to gain maximum benefit of the AI technology, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated.
President Dissanayake made this assertion while addressing the leaders’ plenary as part of the ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’ in New Delhi.
The leaders’ plenary hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings together world leaders for strategic discussions on the future of artificial intelligence.