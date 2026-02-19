Foreign nationals driving without valid licenses to be prosecuted - Sri Lanka Police

Sri Lanka Police have warned that foreign nationals who drive without a valid driving license in the country will be prosecuted to ensure the safety of both visitors and local residents amid rising traffic accidents involving foreign nationals.

Welcoming foreign tourists to enjoy the beauty of Sri Lanka, the Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler, emphasized that the safety of visitors and the general public is a top priority.

Issuing a statement, he pointed out that within last year (2025), a total of 05 foreign nationals tragically lost their lives in road accidents while driving vehicles in Sri Lanka.

In addition, 07 serious accidents, 78 minor injury incidents and 06 vehicle damage cases were reported to the Police, he revealed.

Investigations have revealed that both drivers and vehicle owners have violated the provisions of the Motor Traffic Act, accordant to the police spokesman.

Accordingly, the Police Spokesperson warned that “the foreign nationals who drive without a valid driving license are to be prosecuted.”

“And we started this special traffic campaign, or rather the operations from the coastal areas, and now we are continuing to proceed to other areas of this country.”

“A fine from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000 and also if it is a fatal accident, your driving license would be suspended and a term of imprisonment too,” he added.

He also emphasized that if a motor vehicle, motorcycle or three-wheeler is to be rented to a foreign national, the person must possess one of the following valid authorizations:

• An International Driving Permit (valid for the relevant vehicle class)

• A Sri Lankan driving permit issued to a foreign resident by the Department of Motor Traffic

• A conversion certificate issued upon submitting a foreign driving license to the Department of Motor Traffic (for the relevant vehicle class).

He further stated that the conversion certificate is issued at the Department of Motor Traffic in Werahera, and at the special counter at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

Furthermore, he stated that if foreign national requests a vehicle for hire, the service provider must verify that the person holds one of the above-mentioned valid driving permits. Failing to do so and providing a vehicle, motorcycle or three wheeler on a rental, lease or any other basis to a person without a valid driving license constitutes an offence, he said.

In such instances, legal action will be taken against both the Renter and the Driver in accordance with the Motor Traffic Act, he added.

Police further emphasized that no other organization, including the Automobile Association, is authorized to issue driving licenses or temporary permits to foreign nationals and urged tourists to strictly follow these directives to ensure their safety and enjoy their visit to Sri Lanka.