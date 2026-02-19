Foreign nationals driving without valid licenses to be prosecuted - Sri Lanka Police

Foreign nationals driving without valid licenses to be prosecuted - Sri Lanka Police

February 19, 2026   01:53 pm

Sri Lanka Police have warned that foreign nationals who drive without a valid driving license in the country will be prosecuted to ensure the safety of both visitors and local residents amid rising traffic accidents involving foreign nationals.

Welcoming foreign tourists to enjoy the beauty of Sri Lanka, the Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler, emphasized that the safety of visitors and the general public is a top priority.

Issuing a statement, he pointed out that within last year (2025), a total of 05 foreign nationals tragically lost their lives in road accidents while driving vehicles in Sri Lanka. 

In addition, 07 serious accidents, 78 minor injury incidents and 06 vehicle damage cases were reported to the Police, he revealed. 

Investigations have revealed that both drivers and vehicle owners have violated the provisions of the Motor Traffic Act, accordant to the police spokesman.

Accordingly, the Police Spokesperson warned that “the foreign nationals who drive without a valid driving license are to be prosecuted.” 

“And we started this special traffic campaign, or rather the operations from the coastal areas, and now we are continuing to proceed to other areas of this country.” 

“A fine from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000 and also if it is a fatal accident, your driving license would be suspended and a term of imprisonment too,” he added. 

He also emphasized that if a motor vehicle, motorcycle or three-wheeler is to be rented to a foreign national, the person must possess one of the following valid authorizations:

• An International Driving Permit (valid for the relevant vehicle class)
• A Sri Lankan driving permit issued to a foreign resident by the Department of Motor Traffic
• A conversion certificate issued upon submitting a foreign driving license to the Department of Motor Traffic (for the relevant vehicle class). 

He further stated that the conversion certificate is issued at the Department of Motor Traffic in Werahera, and at the special counter at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

Furthermore, he stated that if foreign national requests a vehicle for hire, the service provider must verify that the person holds one of the above-mentioned valid driving permits. Failing to do so and providing a vehicle, motorcycle or three wheeler on a rental, lease or any other basis to a person without a valid driving license constitutes an offence, he said. 

In such instances, legal action will be taken against both the Renter and the Driver in accordance with the Motor Traffic Act, he added. 

Police further emphasized that no other organization, including the Automobile Association, is authorized to issue driving licenses or temporary permits to foreign nationals and urged tourists to strictly follow these directives to ensure their safety and enjoy their visit to Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

IMF chief meets PM Harini; Commends efforts to stabilise economy (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

President Anura Kumara holds talks with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Delhi (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Thalatha Athukorala claims govt. refuses to take accountability for security failure (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

Former Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake granted bail (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)

Racist and extremist groups are attempting to regain power - Minister Lal Kantha (English)