22 Indian fishermen arrested poaching in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard have seized four Indian fishing boats and apprehended 22 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters north of Mannar and off the Delft Island, Jaffna.

The operations were carried out in the dark hours of yesterday (18), according to a statement issued by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Accordingly, the North Central and Northern Naval Commands spotted a group of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing, and trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

In response, both Naval Commands deployed naval craft to drive away the Indian fishing boats from waters north of Mannar and off the Delft Island.

However, compliant boarding carried out by naval personnel resulted in the seizure of four Indian fishing boats and the apprehension of 22 Indian fishermen who continued to engage in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters, it added.

The two fishing boats, along with 10 fishermen held in Mannar, were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar, while the remaining two fishing boats intercepted off the Delft Island, together with 12 Indian fishermen, were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Myliddy for onward legal proceedings.