The Department of National Botanic Gardens states that the income generated from the country’s botanical gardens exceeded Rs. 1 billion in the past year.

The department notes a significant growth in the revenue of Sri Lanka’s botanical gardens during that year, forecasting that the increase in tourist arrivals and the overall growth of the tourism sector contributed to this result.

Despite the impact of Cyclone Ditwah in 2025, the revenue generated from the botanical attractions of the national gardens still surpassed Rs. 1 billion, specifically recording a total of Rs. 1.394 billion.

This represents a 7% increase compared to the year 2024. The department added that the gardens effectively demonstrated their contribution to tourism earnings and economic activities throughout 2025.

The Department of National Botanic Gardens oversees the following gardens:

• Royal Botanic Gardens, Peradeniya

• Hakgala Botanic Garden

• Henarathgoda Botanic Garden, Gampaha

• Seethawaka Wet Zone Botanic Garden

• Mirijjawila Dry Zone Botanic Garden

• Ganewatta Medicinal Plant Garden

The department highlighted that the Royal Botanic Gardens, Peradeniya, attracted over one million visitors last year. Across all botanical gardens, the total number of visitors exceeded 2 million.

Furthermore, the department mentioned that the significant revenue growth was driven by entrance fees, plant sales, on-site facilities, and other affiliated services across all gardens.