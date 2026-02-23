Over 950 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids

A total of 958 individuals were arrested yesterday (22) during raids conducted under the “Nation United – National Drive” campaign aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country, police said.

The arrests were made during 968 raids carried out islandwide. Detention orders have been obtained for seven of the suspects, according to police.

In addition, an investigation into alleged illegal assets has been initiated against one suspect, police further stated.

Five other suspects have been referred for rehabilitation, police added.