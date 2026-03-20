PHI union urges priority fuel access to maintain essential services

PHI union urges priority fuel access to maintain essential services

March 20, 2026   06:52 am

Public Health Inspectors have been facing severe difficulties due to the ongoing fuel crisis in the country, according to the Public Health Inspectors’ Union of Sri Lanka.

In a letter directed to the Minister of Health, the PHI Union states that no special fuel quota has been allocated for public health inspectors who carry out field-level duties.

The union also expressed its appreciation for the QR-based system implemented for fuel distribution. However, in its letter, the PHI Union pointed out that the lack of a mechanism to obtain fuel with priority—without delays or having to wait in queues—has become a major issue for its members.

The union emphasised that due to this situation, there is a risk that essential duties such as investigating and controlling communicable diseases, inspecting traders and providing school health services may not be carried out within the required timeframes.

Meanwhile, the PHI Union warned in the letter to the Health Minister that if officers are subjected to pressure or disciplinary action due to the situation in the future, union members may be compelled to resort to trade union action.

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