Govt. committed to ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply - Minister Nalinda

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa says that the government’s primary objective is to provide uninterrupted power supply and that all necessary measures for this are being taken by the government.

Speaking at a special press conference held today (20) at the Department of Government Information, he noted that prices of all commodities in the world market have increased, including coal.

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa further said:

‘‘Our main goal is to provide continuous electricity. We are following all the necessary measures for that. There are variations in electricity consumption from month to month.’’

‘‘In some months, electricity consumption is higher. Some reports regarding the quality of coal have been sent for investigation. We will look into them. However, our hope is to provide continuous electricity.’’

The Minister further stated that, in view of the global price increases, tender prices must reflect the current market situation rather than normal-period rates, whether for oil, coal, or electricity bills.