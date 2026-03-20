76 Indonesians arrested in Negombo for illegal stay in Sri Lanka

A total of 76 Indonesian nationals, who were illegally staying in Sri Lanka in violation of visa laws, have been arrested today (20) during a raid conducted at a tourist hotel in the Porutota area of Negombo.

The arrests were made by a team of officers from the Department of Immigration and Emigration, acting on intelligence information received by the department.

According to reports, the individuals had entered the country under tourist and business visas. It was revealed that 36 of them had overstayed their visas, while the remaining 40 had violated visa conditions and were residing in the country unlawfully.

The group consists of individuals aged between 25 and 35, including six women.

On the instructions of Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, Chaminda Pathiraja, the suspects have been detained at the Welisara Detention Centre.

Officials stated that steps will be taken to deport them from the country in due course.