PM Harini calls for national unity and global peace in Eid-ul-Fitr message

PM Harini calls for national unity and global peace in Eid-ul-Fitr message

March 21, 2026   07:07 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya extended her wishes to Muslim devotees in Sri Lanka and across the world, celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr festival, marking the completion of a month of devoted fasting and spiritual discipline.

In her Eid-ul-Fitr message on Saturday (21), she emphasized that Ramadan is not merely about fasting, but a time to nurture values such as patience, sacrifice, and empathy towards others. 

She noted that, especially today, these values are not confined to personal life alone but are applied for the betterment of the nation.

“The diversity within our country is a strength. The message of brotherhood and coexistence taught by Ramadan inspires us, as Sri Lankans, to stand united under one flag. Sustainable peace and prosperity in our country depend on strengthening religious and cultural bonds while fostering mutual trust and respect among all communities,” she said. 

Addressing global concerns, the Prime Minister stated that as Ramadan is celebrated in a spirit of unity, attention must also be given to those suffering due to conflicts around the world. 

“In particular, we express our deepest concern over the extremely difficult and painful circumstances faced by people, including Muslim communities, amidst the unfortunate conflicts in the Middle East,” the Prime Minister said. 

She added that at a time when human rights and humanitarian values are under threat, it is both a responsibility and the collective hope of the global community to provide urgent relief to those affected by the horrors of war, and to work towards establishing peace and stability in those regions. 

Amid these global challenges, she underscored that standing together and supporting one another in a spirit of brotherhood forms a strong foundation for social stability. 

The Prime Minister noted that the spiritual discipline embodied during Ramadan will undoubtedly be a great source of strength in overcoming present challenges and moving forward as a prosperous nation.

Highlighting the importance of charity, the Prime Minister said, 

“On this noble day, which highlights social solidarity through acts of giving (Zakat), everyone should determine in building a compassionate and cooperative Sri Lanka. May this Ramadan festival mark the beginning of a life filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity for all.”

“Wishing you a joyful Eid-ul-Fitr!” she added.

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