Sri Lanka Police flag fake social media message; Urge public caution

Sri Lanka Police flag fake social media message; Urge public caution

March 23, 2026   07:25 am

The Sri Lanka Police has issued a clarification regarding a message circulating on social media that has been falsely attributed to the Sri Lanka Police.

The message states:

‘‘Be vigilant. We kindly urge you to pay close attention to several important matters that we all need to understand and bear in mind during this period of economic hardship in our country.’’ 

However, authorities have confirmed that the statement was not issued by the Police through any official channel.

In an official statement, the Police emphasized that all verified announcements are released exclusively through the Police Media Division and distributed to the media as formal press statements under appropriate headings.

Accordingly, the public has been advised to rely only on updates shared via the official social media platforms of the Police, including their Facebook page and YouTube channel, for accurate and verified information.

Meanwhile, the Police have initiated an investigation to determine whether the misleading message was deliberately circulated by an individual or organized group.

The police further urged the public to exercise caution and sound judgment when encountering and sharing unverified content on social media platforms.

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