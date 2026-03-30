Two arrested with heroin and Ice in Ganemulla

Two arrested with heroin and Ice in Ganemulla

March 30, 2026   10:32 am

Two individuals have been arrested for possession of a stock of narcotics, including heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) in the Ganemulla area.

The suspects were apprehended after officers from the Special Task Force (STF) stationed at Gonahena checked a suspicious motorcycle during a roadblock operation.

Upon inspection, the officers had reportedly discovered 470 grams of ‘Ice’ and 230 grams of heroin in the suspects’ possession.

The arrested individuals, aged 25 and 26, are residents of Bollata and the Ganemulla area, respectively.

Ganemulla Police are continuing investigations into the incident.

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