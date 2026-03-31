Future of the Strait of Hormuz is mainly a regional issue, Qatar says

Future of the Strait of Hormuz is mainly a regional issue, Qatar says

March 31, 2026   05:54 pm

Qatar said on Tuesday that the future of the Strait of Hormuz is “primarily a regional” one that needs to be resolved by “regional consensus.”

“It has been clear from day one that leaders in the Gulf region have sent clear messages regarding making the region a party in any future agreement about the safety of the region, which includes of course the Strait of Hormuz,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a news conference.

Responding to a journalist’s question about reports that US President Donald Trump may try to end the war with Iran without reopening the key waterway, Al-Ansari said: “It is an international issue, in the sense that the whole world is affected by it, but it is primarily a regional issue that needs regional consensus.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Trump told aides he’s willing to end the US military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.

Source: CNN

--Agencies

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