65-year-old motorcyclist killed in road accident in Kadawatha

A 65-year-old man has died following a road accident in the Indigahamula Junction area along the Kandy–Colombo main road in Kadawatha.

According to the Kadawatha Police, the individual was riding a motorcycle along the main road when he had collided with a car traveling in the same direction.

He had been thrown off the motorcycle and subsequently run over by a bus heading in the same direction, resulting in his tragic death.

The deceased is reported to be a resident of the Kadawatha area, police said.

Kadawatha Police have launched further investigations into the incident.