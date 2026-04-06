Final report of Census of Population and Housing 2024 submitted to President

The final report of the Census of Population and Housing 2024 in Sri Lanka was officially presented today (06) at the Presidential Secretariat to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake by K. M. D. S. D. Karunarathne, the Director General of the Department of Census and Statistics.

The Census of Population and Housing 2024 is the 15th such census conducted in Sri Lanka and is notable for being the first in the country’s census history to use tablet computers and smart mobile phones for nationwide data collection, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

During the census, 15,000 tablet devices and smart mobile phones were used to gather data. This approach enabled faster data collection, reduced errors and allowed the information collected to be transmitted directly to the Department’s central servers, thereby facilitating efficient data analysis and report preparation, the PMD noted.

The national census, representing the largest and most complex data-gathering exercise undertaken by a Sri Lankan government institution, was conducted under the authority of the Census Ordinance.

Under the technical guidance of the Department of Census and Statistics and managed through district-level administration, a large number of specially trained personnel participated in the census.

This included government officials, university students and other higher education trainees, representing every region of the country.

The official “Census Moment” was designated as 19 December 2024, commencing at 00:00 hours.

The census report provides detailed information on Sri Lanka’s population, population growth, population distribution by district and occupied housing units. It is regarded as the primary national record offering comprehensive data on the country’s demographic structure, housing conditions, socio-economic characteristics and regional disparities. The information collected through the census is of critical importance to the government and other institutions for formulating policies and planning development initiatives in Sri Lanka, the PMD added.

Commenting on the exercise, K. M. D. S.D. Karunarathne stated that the use of digital methods enabled the collection of a far greater range of information than in previous censuses. She further noted that this facilitated the preparation of a report with more comprehensive analysis, according to the PMD.