Iran rejects ceasefire as deadline nears on Trump hell ultimatum

The U.S. and Iran on Monday weighed a framework plan to end their five‑week-old conflict, as Tehran ⁠said it wanted a lasting end to the war and pushed back against pressure to swiftly reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary ceasefire.

Iran conveyed its response to the U.S. proposal for ending the war to Pakistan, rejecting a ceasefire and emphasizing the necessity of a permanent end to the war, the official IRNA news ⁠agency said on Monday.

The Iranian response consisted of 10 clauses, including an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of ⁠sanctions, and reconstruction, the agency added.

Trump has threatened to rain “hell” on Tehran if it did not make a deal by 8 p.m. ⁠EDT (0000 GMT) Tuesday that would allow traffic to start moving again through the vital route for global energy ⁠supplies.

Source: Reuters

-- Agencies