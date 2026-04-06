Development Officers to be assigned for Prajashakthi Drive

The third meeting of the Steering Committee of the ‘Prajashakthi’ National Programme implemented by the present Government to empower communities and ensure the equitable distribution of economic benefits within society was held this afternoon (06) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, Upali Pannilage. The meeting was conducted in a hybrid format, both in person and online.

Discussions were also held on obtaining the Steering Committee’s approval for the revised circular issued in relation to the implementation of the Prajashakthi National Programme, as well as on the draft operational instructions and guidelines for the implementation of the Prajashakthi National Poverty Alleviation Programme.

Extensive discussions were also held on the implementation and design of the training programme for government officials under the Prajashakthi Programme, as well as on the establishment of Community Development Councils.

Discussions were also held on the communication and promotional strategy of the Prajashakthi Programme, with emphasis placed on the need for its implementation and related communication activities to be carried out in a well-coordinated manner across the country. Approval was also granted by the Steering Committee for the communication and promotional plan developed based on a five-pillar approach.

Attention was also drawn to the allocation of the necessary staff for the implementation of the Prajashakthi National Programme, including the appointment of an Empowerment Officer to each Grama Niladhari division, as well as to the attachment of Development Officers currently serving in the public service to the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment.

Discussions were also held and approvals granted, on several key matters relating to the Prajashakthi Programme, including obtaining approval to submit development proposals for 2027 directly to the relevant ministries, provincial councils and other institutions; securing the support of Community Development Councils for monitoring projects implemented by various ministries and provincial councils; and obtaining Steering Committee approval for the 2026 Prajashakthi Annual Plan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary to the President, Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Convener and Secretary of the Prajashakthi Steering Committee and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara, Secretary to the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment Sampath Manthrinayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government S. Aloka Bandara, Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply, Eng. L. B. Kumudu Lal, Secretary to the Ministry of Labour S. M. Piyatissa, Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Senior Professor Kapila Perera, Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Gunadasa Samarasinghe and Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, W. M. D. T. Wickramasinghe, along with other members of the Prajashakthi Steering Committee. Provincial Council Secretaries also participated in the meeting virtually.