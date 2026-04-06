Sinopec increases price of Super Diesel

Sinopec Energy Lanka (Private) Limited announced that it has increased the retail price of Super Diesel by Rs. 28 to Rs. 600 per litre with effect from midnight today (6).

Issuing a notice, it said that for Petrol Octane 92 and Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD), the Government-approved retail prices is strictly adhered to while for premium products, namely Petrol Octane 95 and Lanka Super Diesel (LSD), pricing will be based on prevailing international market prices, as permitted by the Government.

Sinopec said that the following prices will remain in effect until further notice, subject to any subsequent revisions in accordance with applicable Government approvals and regulatory requirements.