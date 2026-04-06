Sinopec increases price of Super Diesel

Sinopec increases price of Super Diesel

April 6, 2026   11:05 pm

Sinopec Energy Lanka (Private) Limited announced that it has increased the retail price of Super Diesel by Rs. 28 to Rs. 600 per litre with effect from midnight today (6).

Issuing a notice, it said that for Petrol Octane 92 and Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD), the Government-approved retail prices is strictly adhered to while for premium products, namely Petrol Octane 95 and Lanka Super Diesel (LSD), pricing will be based on prevailing international market prices, as permitted by the Government.

Sinopec said that the following prices will remain in effect until further notice, subject to any subsequent revisions in accordance with applicable Government approvals and regulatory requirements.

 

 

Price before adjustment

 

Price after adjustment (VAT inclusive)

 

Adjustment amount

 

Petrol 92 Octane

 

317

 

398

 

 

Petrol 95 Octane

 

365

 

487

 

 

Auto Diesel

 

303

 

382

 

 

Super Diesel

 

572

 

600

 

+28

 

 

 

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