China will not allow fuel crisis to occur in Sri Lanka - Chinese Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong has stated that China will not allow a fuel crisis to occur in Sri Lanka under any circumstances.

The Ambassador made these remarks while addressing the media after participating in a dry ration distribution program for 350 low-income families in the area, held at Sri Chandananda Buddhist College in Asgiriya, Kandy.

He noted that China has consistently supported Sri Lanka, highlighting the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

Since some countries in the world are currently suffering due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, he said China is ready to extend all necessary assistance to Sri Lanka at any time.

Ambassador Qi further emphasized that if a fuel shortage arises in the country, the situation could be managed through China’s Sinopec.

He also reiterated that the Chinese government will continue to support Sri Lanka’s economic development.

While expressing hope that the current ceasefire in the Middle East conflict will continue, he affirmed that China remains prepared to respond to any future events and assist Sri Lanka as needed.