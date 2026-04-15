Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm

Showers expected in several provinces after 1pm

April 15, 2026   05:32 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and North-western provinces, and in Anuradhapura district after 1.00 pm.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Northcentral and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Vavuniya and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning.

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