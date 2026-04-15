Fisherman killed, another injured in mid-sea boat collision off Mannar

Fisherman killed, another injured in mid-sea boat collision off Mannar

April 15, 2026   03:57 pm

A fisherman has reportedly died after two fishing boats collided and capsized in the sea area off Mannar.

The incident had occurred in the early hours of today (15) while both vessels are reported to have sustained damages in the collision.

One fisherman was initially reported missing after the vessel capsized and was subsequently found dead following a search operation conducted by others at the scene.

Another individual who sustained injuries in the incident is currently receiving treatment at the Mannar Hospital.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Mannar Police and officials of the Fisheries Department.

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