Congestion reported near expressway toll gates after New Year holidays

Congestion reported near expressway toll gates after New Year holidays

April 15, 2026   04:20 pm

Long queues of vehicles were reportedly observed today (15) at the Pinnaduwa entrance of the Southern Expressway in Galle.

Significant traffic congestion was reported intermittently at both the entry and exit points of the interchange, said Ada Derana reporter.

Meanwhile, the National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that additional bus services will be deployed starting today (15) to accommodate commuters returning after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays.

NTC Director of Operations, Shereen Athukorala, stated that all provincial transport authorities have been issued the necessary instructions to facilitate this process.

Furthermore, as today (15) is a regular working day, the Department of Railways has planned to operate office trains according to the usual schedule.

The Railway Superintendent of Operations, Asanka Samarasinghe, noted that additional trains will be deployed based on passenger demand.

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