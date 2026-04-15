Iran threatens shipping in Gulf, Red Sea, and Gulf of Oman if US naval blockade continues

Iran threatens shipping in Gulf, Red Sea, and Gulf of Oman if US naval blockade continues

April 15, 2026   04:58 pm

Ali Abdollahi - the commander for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s highest operational command co-ordinating the armed forces - says that if the US continues its blockade and creates “insecurity for Iran’s commercial vessels and oil tankers”, it will “constitute a prelude to a violation of the ceasefire”.

Abdollahi adds that Iran’s armed forces would consequently not allow “any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea”.

He did not specify which countries’ exports and imports could be affected, although the bodies of water he mentions cover a vast area.

The US blockade of Iranian ports began on Monday. On Wednesday, the US military said “no ships made it past the blockade” in the first 24 hours, with six merchant vessels forced to turn around in the Gulf of Oman.

The US-Iran ceasefire, referenced by Abdollahi, was announced on 8 April after nearly six weeks of conflict between Iran and the US and Israel.

The first round of negotiations between Iran and the US failed - although Donald Trump says US-Iran talks could restart in the next two days. Iran is yet to confirm.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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