Traffic limited to single lane on GelanigamaDodangoda stretch of expressway

Traffic limited to single lane on GelanigamaDodangoda stretch of expressway

May 1, 2026   02:02 pm

Sri Lanka Police have announced that traffic on the Gelanigama–Dodangoda section of the Southern Expressway has been restricted to a single lane in the direction of Matara due to ongoing road repair work.

According to the police, repairs are being carried out today (01) on the Matara-bound lanes between the 17 km–19 km and 28 km–30 km markers.

To facilitate the flow of traffic, the two lanes normally designated for vehicles travelling towards Colombo have been divided to accommodate traffic in both directions within the affected sections, said police.

The police have urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling through these areas, as the lane restrictions may result in traffic congestion and increase the risk of accidents.

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