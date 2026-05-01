2026 will go down in history as year of justice against corruption - President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that the National People’s Power (NPP) government is the only administration in Sri Lanka to have secured the full confidence of the people.

The President made these remarks while addressing the Nuwara Eliya District May Day rally.

President Dissanayake said the current administration has taken decisions in the interests of the public while implementing measures to reduce the privileges enjoyed by those in power.

He noted that previous governments had focused on increasing the benefits and privileges of rulers while imposing hardships on the people.

“This is the first time we are holding a May Day rally in the Nuwara Eliya District. While we hold this inaugural rally, those who organised such rallies in the past are no longer doing so. This demonstrates that all communities, including the Malayagam community of the Nuwara Eliya District, have placed their trust in the National People’s Power government. This government was created by the people, is protected by the people, and serves the people. It is the strongest and most trusted government formed in Sri Lanka,” he said.

The President further stated that the people of the Hill Country, as well as those in the North, East, and South, have placed their confidence in the administration, which he described as a people’s government representing the working class.

He said the government’s objective is to build a country that ensures stable incomes for working people, quality education, adequate housing, the rule of law, and national unity.

“We made two types of decisions: decisions for the people and decisions aimed at reducing the privileges of the ruling class. Former governments made decisions to expand their own privileges while burdening the public. Today, we are taking decisions to reduce privileges and improve the living standards of working people. Therefore, this is truly a government of the working people,” he added.

Addressing the rally, President Dissanayake also stated that a significant number of individuals accused of fraud and corruption would be imprisoned in 2026.

He noted that ten cases are scheduled to be heard in court during May and that an order was issued yesterday (30 April) for a verdict in one of the cases to be delivered within the month.

“We have strengthened the Criminal Investigation Department, and a large number of investigations have been launched. The public remains calm, but those accused are anxious. We have also strengthened the Bribery Commission. When concerns were raised regarding a lack of space for the Commission, we provided a house previously occupied by a minister for its use. Investigations are now underway,” he said.

The President stated that former ministers’ residences had been converted into court premises for the hearing of cases and added that institutions and laws had been strengthened to support the judicial process.

“I assure you that the year 2026 will be remembered in Sri Lankan history as the year corrupt individuals, fraudsters, and thieves were sentenced to prison,” he said.

Concluding his address, President Dissanayake said the government was acting in accordance with the public mandate to bring all offenders before the law.

“We do not distinguish between hereditary Presidents or Prime Ministers. There will be no difference whether it is a former President, former Prime Minister, a former President’s wife, son, son-in-law, or brother-in-law. The law will apply equally to everyone,” he added.