University admission applications for 2025/2026 open until May 19: UGC

University admission applications for 2025/2026 open until May 19: UGC

May 6, 2026   05:18 am

Applications for university admission for the 2025/2026 academic year, based on the 2025 General Certificate of Education Advanced Level examination, will be accepted until May 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced.

Accordingly, the university admissions handbook can be obtained from registered sales outlets of the University Grants Commission, and its digital version can also be purchased online through the official website of the Commission.

Acceptance of applications for university admission began on April 28, and based on the Advanced Level examination results, 176,527 students qualified for university admission.

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