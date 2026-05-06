Donald Trump says operation to reopen Strait of Hormuz will be paused

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (May 5) that the US operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, dubbed “Project Freedom”, will be paused for a short period to see whether an agreement with Iran can be finalised and signed, although a blockade on Iranian ports will remain in force.

“We have mutually agreed that, while the blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom ... will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the agreement can be finalised and signed,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

He cited requests from key mediator Pakistan and other countries as one of the reasons for the pause.

The US’ “tremendous military success” and “great progress” made in coming to an agreement with Iran were also factors that led to this decision, he added.

Project Freedom’s launch on Monday caused a surge in tensions between the two countries, prompting an exchange of fire.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the US has completed its offensive operations against Iran, even as Washington warned it was ready to unleash a “devastating” response to any new attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio’s remarks came after Washington’s top military officer said American forces remain ready to resume combat operations if ordered, as clashes in the vital waterway threatened to unravel a fragile ceasefire.

The warnings came after Iran’s chief negotiator said Tehran “had not even started yet”, following a spate of attacks in the crucial trade route.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy had warned of a “firm response” if ships deviated from its approved route through the strait.

The United Arab Emirates said earlier it was intercepting a barrage of missiles and drones from Iran for a second day - a claim Tehran “categorically” denied.

“The armed forces ... did not launch any missile or drone operation,” Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya command said.

Iran fired missiles and drones at US forces on Monday, while Washington said it struck six Iranian boats it accused of threatening commercial shipping, in the sharpest escalation since a month-long truce.

US Central Command remains “ready to resume major combat operations ... if ordered,” General Dan Caine told reporters.

“No adversary should mistake our current restraint with a lack of resolve.”

Trump earlier urged Iran to “do the smart thing” and make a deal, saying he did not want to kill more Iranians even as the ceasefire teetered.

He has also dismissed the conflict as “a little skirmish”, adding: “Iran has no chance.”

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remained open to dialogue, but rejected US “maximum pressure” demands as “impossible”.

- Agencies