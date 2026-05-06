Heavy showers above 100mm expected across Sri Lanka as ITCZ influence strengthens: Met. Dept.

Due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), and the development of a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of the island, an increase in rainfall is expected across the island from today (06) and over the next few days, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 p.m., the Met. Department noted.

Showers are likely in the Southern and Eastern provinces during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Northcentral provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.