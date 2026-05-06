An upcoming state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm is expected to serve as a pivotal political milestone, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations marked by enhanced political trust and more substantive, wide-ranging cooperation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường has said.

In an interview with the press ahead of the May 7–8 trip, the deputy minister highlighted its strong diplomatic significance, reflecting Việt Nam’s high regard for Sri Lanka and the broader South Asian region. The visit will be the highest-level engagement by a Vietnamese leader with Sri Lanka since diplomatic ties were established in 1970.

Sri Lanka remains a longstanding traditional partner of Việt Nam, with a history of mutual support during their respective struggles for national independence and reunification. The visit is therefore expected to reinforce this traditional friendship and further deepen the close ties between the two countries’ leaders and people.

As Sri Lanka continues its recovery and development efforts following recent challenges, the visit also underscores Việt Nam’s solidarity with and commitment to accompanying its partner during this period.

Beyond its symbolic importance, the trip is poised to inject new momentum into bilateral cooperation and help define a forward-looking framework. With its strategic location along major Indian Ocean shipping routes and a market of nearly 30 million people, Sri Lanka presents significant opportunities.

Closer ties are expected to boost Việt Nam’s exports and investment, tap into regional potential and strengthen supply chains in areas of mutual strength. Cooperation in maritime affairs, maritime security, port connectivity, culture, tourism, religion and people-to-people exchanges is also set to be further advanced.

The two countries have already established key cooperation mechanisms, including a ministerial-level Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation, deputy minister-level political consultations and a joint trade committee. During the 2025 state visit to Việt Nam by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, both sides issued a joint statement and signed several important agreements in agriculture and education.

While bilateral trade currently exceeds US$200 million, there remains considerable room for growth. As Sri Lanka regains stability and returns to a development trajectory, it is expected to become an increasingly promising destination for Vietnamese businesses.

The visit is likely to set more ambitious targets for trade and investment, paving the way for major Vietnamese projects in the country.

Cooperation in culture and tourism, particularly spiritual tourism, continues to expand, with plans under consideration to launch direct air links to further enhance connectivity and facilitate travel and trade.

The visit not only reaffirms Việt Nam’s commitment to strengthening relations with Sri Lanka, but also signals both countries’ determination to elevate their traditional friendship into a partnership focused on development and shared prosperity.

Along with Lâm’s visit to India starting May 5, the Sri Lanka trip highlights Việt Nam’s increasing engagement with South Asia and its commitment to deepening regional cooperation for peace, stability and sustainable development.

Source: Asia News Network

-- Agencies