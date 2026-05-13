Gunshots fired as chaos erupts at Philippine Senate where lawmaker wanted by ICC holds out

Gunshots fired as chaos erupts at Philippine Senate where lawmaker wanted by ICC holds out

May 13, 2026   06:01 pm

Volleys of gunshots were heard at the Philippine Senate on Wednesday (May 13) and people were told to run for cover, Reuters witnesses heard, as chaos mounted in anticipation of an attempt to arrest a top senator wanted by the International Criminal Court. 

It was unclear what was happening or who fired the shots. More than 10 military personnel in camouflage fatigues had earlier arrived at the Senate building, some carrying assault rifles, Reuters journalists saw.

It was not immediately clear why troops were there and military officials could not immediately be reached for comment. It was unclear if other security personnel were inside the building. 

It came as Ronald dela Rosa, the chief enforcer in former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody “war on drugs”, said on Facebook his arrest was imminent and urged people to mobilise to prevent his handover to the ICC.  

Dela Rosa, who has taken refuge in his legislative office since Monday, called on the public to turn out and block his arrest, saying that law enforcement agents were on the way following the ICC’s unsealing of an arrest warrant. 

The warrant, dated November and made public on Monday, seeks the arrest of the former police chief on charges of crimes against humanity, the same crimes 81-year-old Duterte is accused of as he awaits trial in The Hague following his arrest last year.    

“I am appealing to you, I hope you can help me. Do not allow another Filipino to be brought to The Hague,” dela Rosa said in a video posted on Facebook from his Senate office. 

Dela Rosa, 64, was Duterte’s top lieutenant overseeing a fierce crackdown during which thousands of alleged drug dealers were slain, with human rights groups accusing police of systematic murders and cover-ups. 

Police reject the allegations and say the more than 6,000 killed in anti-drugs operations were all armed and had resisted arrest.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies  

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