AAT recommends promoting Shani Abeysekara to DIG rank

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has directed the promotion of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Shani Abeysekara, to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

Accordingly, the National Police Commission (NPC) has been informed of the decision today (13).

The promotion is to take effect from August 25, 2026, and a decision has also been made to pay all arrears of salary and allowances lost since the date of his suspension.

Shani Abeysekara, regarded as a prominent officer in the history of the CID, is noted for having led several complex and high-profile criminal investigations in recent years.

He was arrested in July, 2020 and held under remand custody for 11 months before being released on bail by the Court of Appeal.

However, Abeysekara was later re-appointed as Director of the CID in 2024 under the provisions of Circular 3/2018.