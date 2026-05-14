Donald Trump celebrates one of the most consequential relationships in world history

US President Donald Trump toasted close and historic ties between the US and China, projecting stability and warmth in the relationship after a day of high-stakes talks with China’s leader Xi Jinping.

During brief remarks at a state banquet Thursday, Trump called the day’s discussions “extremely positive and productive” and thanked his counterpart for the “great honor” of what he described as a “magnificent welcome” ceremony earlier in the day.

Trump drew parallels between the two countries throughout history, calling it “one of the most consequential relationships in world history.” He referenced US merchant Samuel Shaw’s trade with China 250 years ago, Benjamin Franklin’s citations of Confucius in his newspaper, President Theodore Roosevelt’s efforts to help establish Xi’s alma mater, along with more modern examples.

“Just as many Chinese now love basketball and blue jeans, Chinese restaurants in America today outnumber the five largest fast-food chains in the United States, all combined,” he said, calling that a “pretty big statement.”

The US president added that the countries have “much in common,” pointing to values of “hard work,” “courage” and “achievement.”

“The world is a special world with the two of us united and together,” he said.

Trump also extended an official date for Xi and his spouse, Madame Peng, to visit Washington, inviting them to the White House on September 24.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies