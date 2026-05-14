Second Reading debate on Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill in Parliament next week

Second Reading debate on Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill in Parliament next week

May 14, 2026   06:46 pm

Parliament is scheduled to meet from May 19 to 22, the Department of Commission of Parliament said in a statement.

The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih.

Accordingly, on May 19, the Second Reading debate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill is scheduled to be held while on May 20, the Adjournment Debate will be held on the report of the Annual Economic Review of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for the year 2025, based on a motion moved by the government.

Meanwhile, on May 21, Parliament is scheduled to debate three Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act (published in Extraordinary Gazette Nos. 2481/02, 2482/08, and 2482/12), as well as nine Resolutions under the Appropriation Act (Published in Addendum to the Order Book of Parliament, No. 3(11) dated 30.04.2026).

On May 22, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., time has been allocated Votes of Condolence on the late Members of Parliament.

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