The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today heard that the CCTV security system installed at the residence of former Sri Lankan cricketer Aravinda de Silva — where former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena was found dead under suspicious circumstances — had not recorded or stored any footage despite being operational.

The disclosure was made by officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) during the second day of magisterial proceedings into Chandrasena’s death before Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasekara.

Investigators informed court that although the CCTV camera system at the residence was functioning, forensic examination had revealed that no video data had been stored in the system. As a result, no internal surveillance footage from the property was available for investigators to review.

However, CCD officers stated that CCTV recordings from two neighboring residences had been obtained. The footage reportedly covers the period from May 6 to midday on May 8, 2026, and includes front and side views of the property.

Investigators further told court that the residence had only a single access point and that available external footage includes movements of individuals entering and leaving the premises.

Court was also informed that a separate property belonging to Chandrasena’s wife had been searched on May 12 under a court order. During the search, investigators seized two laptop computers and several documents as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Lawyer Recounts Discovery of the Body

Attorney Priyantha Amarasinghe, who said he was among the first to discover Chandrasena’s body, gave detailed testimony before court.

According to his evidence, he had been instructed on the night of May 7 by President’s Counsel Rienzi Arsecularatne to meet Chandrasena the following morning regarding legal proceedings connected to a court appearance.

Amarasinghe testified that he arrived at Aravinda de Silva’s residence around 7:15 a.m. on May 8. After attempts to contact Chandrasena went unanswered, he, de Silva, and members of the household went upstairs to the room where Chandrasena had been staying.

Using a master key, the room was opened at approximately 7:35 a.m.

The witness told court that upon entering the room he observed an empty bed with crumpled sheets and noticed what appeared to be a strip of fabric hanging from a door frame. He then saw Chandrasena collapsed near a chair with part of the material around his neck.

Amarasinghe stated that he immediately asked de Silva to contact a doctor, adding that those present appeared visibly distressed.

Doctor Says Death Likely Occurred One to Two Hours Earlier

Dr. Yashoda Lakshani Liyanage, a physician attached to a private hospital who examined the body at the scene, also testified before court.

She stated that she arrived at the residence shortly before 8:00 a.m. after the hospital’s emergency unit received a request for assistance.

The doctor said Chandrasena showed no signs of life at the time of examination. She testified that breathing and pulse had ceased, rigor mortis had partially begun, and one pupil was fixed and dilated.

Based on her preliminary observations, the doctor estimated that death had occurred approximately one to two hours before the examination.

Domestic Staff Give Evidence

Several employees attached to Chandrasena’s residence also testified during proceedings.

A male household employee told court that no visitors had arrived at Chandrasena’s Barnes Place residence after he returned home on bail on May 6, until he later departed again for Aravinda de Silva’s residence.

A housemaid testified that Chandrasena returned home on the evening of May 6, appeared physically unwell, and later requested that clothing, medication, spectacles, and a blue exercise belt be packed and sent to him.

According to her testimony, two drivers employed by Aravinda de Silva later collected the bag from the residence.

She further stated that Chandrasena had specifically instructed her to prepare white clothing for a court appearance the following day.

The same witness also testified that a group of five individuals claiming to be officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrived at the residence on the morning of May 8 with a search warrant and conducted a search of the property.

Statements were also recorded from the two drivers who transported Chandrasena’s belongings to de Silva’s residence.

The magistrate ordered that further hearings in the case be postponed until May 19.