Minor flood risk issued for low-lying areas along Attanagalu Oya and Uruwal Oya

The Department of Irrigation has issued a flood warning for several low-lying areas in the Attanagalu Oya and Uruwal Oya river basins following heavy rainfall experienced over the past several hours.

According to the Department, the warning was issued after analyzing significant rainfall recorded within the Attanagalu Oya catchment area and rising water levels observed at hydrological gauges installed across the basin.

The Department warned that minor flood conditions could occur in low-lying areas located within the Divisional Secretariat divisions of Divulapitiya, Mirigama, Attanagalla, Mahara, Gampaha, Minuwangoda, Ja-Ela, Katana and Wattala.

Authorities further noted that several roads passing through these areas are also at risk of being inundated.

Residents living in the affected regions and motorists using roads in flood-prone areas have been urged to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

The Irrigation Department stated that relevant disaster management authorities have also been informed to take necessary precautionary measures in response to the developing situation.