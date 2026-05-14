IMF reaffirms strong support for Sri Lanka amid economic pressures

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reiterated its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka as the country continues its efforts to maintain economic stability and recovery.

Speaking at a press briefing today (14), IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack said Sri Lanka has recently faced “two very large shocks” that have placed pressure on its economy.

She identified the first as Cyclone Ditwah, describing it as a major natural disaster that significantly impacted economic activity. The second, she noted, is the ongoing impact of the war in the Middle East, which continues to affect global economic conditions, including Sri Lanka.

Despite these challenges, Kozack praised Sri Lanka’s resilience, stating that both the economy and its people have “shown remarkable resilience” in the face of repeated shocks.

She also highlighted that reforms implemented under Sri Lanka’s ongoing IMF-supported programme are beginning to show results. According to her, the country’s economic performance is improving, supported by what she described as a strong commitment to reform from the authorities.

Kozack further emphasized continued collaboration, saying the IMF will “work very closely with the authorities” to determine how best to extend further support, reaffirming that the Fund remains “very committed to supporting Sri Lanka.”