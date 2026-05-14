IMF reaffirms strong support for Sri Lanka amid economic pressures

IMF reaffirms strong support for Sri Lanka amid economic pressures

May 14, 2026   08:15 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reiterated its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka as the country continues its efforts to maintain economic stability and recovery.

Speaking at a press briefing today (14), IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack said Sri Lanka has recently faced “two very large shocks” that have placed pressure on its economy.

She identified the first as Cyclone Ditwah, describing it as a major natural disaster that significantly impacted economic activity. The second, she noted, is the ongoing impact of the war in the Middle East, which continues to affect global economic conditions, including Sri Lanka.

Despite these challenges, Kozack praised Sri Lanka’s resilience, stating that both the economy and its people have “shown remarkable resilience” in the face of repeated shocks.

She also highlighted that reforms implemented under Sri Lanka’s ongoing IMF-supported programme are beginning to show results. According to her, the country’s economic performance is improving, supported by what she described as a strong commitment to reform from the authorities.

Kozack further emphasized continued collaboration, saying the IMF will “work very closely with the authorities” to determine how best to extend further support, reaffirming that the Fund remains “very committed to supporting Sri Lanka.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel import costs surge nearly six-fold amid ongoing Middle East conflict - President (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

Low-pressure system northeast of Sri Lanka to weaken within 48 hours - Met. Dept. (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

MP Mujibur Rahman accuses govt. of unequal application of law (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

No more selective enforcement of the law based on power and political connections: President (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Central Expressway construction; Cabinet approves contractors for Rambukkana to Galagedara section (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)

Govt. rules out political involvement in ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's summons to Bribery Comm (English)