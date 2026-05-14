Schools in Hatton Education Zone closed tomorrow due to bad weather

Schools in Hatton Education Zone closed tomorrow due to bad weather

May 14, 2026   09:01 pm

A special holiday has been declared for all schools in the Hatton Education Zone tomorrow (15) due to prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The decision was made by the Hatton Zonal Education Office in accordance with instructions issued by the Provincial Director of Education of the Central Province.

Accordingly, all schools within the Hatton Education Zone will remain closed for the day, and all principals have been formally notified of the directive.

Authorities have further instructed that teachers and students should not be summoned to schools for any other activities during the declared holiday period.

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