Spill gates of several reservoirs opened amid heavy rainfall

Spill gates of several reservoirs have been opened due to ongoing adverse weather conditions across the country, the Department of Irrigation stated.

By 7.30 p.m. today (14), two spill gates of the Deduru Oya Reservoir were reopened following heavy rainfall in catchment areas, according to the Wariyapola Regional Irrigation Engineer’s Office.

The gates have been opened by one foot each, releasing around 1,400 cubic feet of water per second into the Deduru Oya.

Meanwhile, several spill gates of the Inginimitiya Reservoir were also opened by 7.00 p.m. today, the Director of Water Management of the Irrigation Department said.

Accordingly, two gates have been opened by three feet each, while another two gates have been opened by two feet each, discharging approximately 5,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Mee Oya.

Additionally, eight spill gates of the Tabbowa Reservoir have also been opened.

Four gates have been opened by three feet each and the remaining four by two feet each, releasing about 4,400 cubic feet of water per second into the Mee Oya.

The Department of Irrigation has urged residents in downstream areas of the Inginimitiya and Tabbowa reservoirs, particularly along the Mee Oya basin, to remain vigilant as water levels may fluctuate.

Meanwhile, engineers in charge of the Wimalasurendra Reservoir confirmed that it began overflowing following heavy rainfall in the Norton Bridge area since this afternoon.

They added that the overflow has caused a slight rise in the water level of the Kehelgamu Oya.