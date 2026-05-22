Landslide Red warnings issued to residents of several areas in two districts

Landslide Red warnings issued to residents of several areas in two districts

May 22, 2026   09:39 am

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued Level 3 (Red) landslide early warnings for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) across two districts due to prevailing heavy rainfall.

In addition, Level 2 (Amber) and Level 1 (Yellow) landslide early warnings have been issued for multiple areas across several districts.

The warnings, issued by the NBRO at 6.00 a.m. today (22), will remain in effect until 6.00 p.m. tomorrow (23).

Accordingly, a Level 3 — Evacuate (Red Warning) has been issued for the Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat Division in the Kegalle District and the Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat Division in the Ratnapura District.

A Level 2 — Be Alert (Amber Warning) has been issued for Seethawaka and Padukka in the Colombo District; Attanagalla in the Gampaha District; Ingiriya and Bulathsinhala in the Kalutara District; Ruwanwella in the Kegalle District; and Pelmadulla, Kuruwita, and Ayagama in the Ratnapura District.

Furthermore, a Level 1 — Remain Vigilant (Yellow Warning) has been issued for Yatiyantota in the Kegalle District; Ambagamuwa in the Nuwara Eliya District; and Eheliyagoda, Nivitigala, and Kalawana in the Ratnapura District.

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