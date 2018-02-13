Body found inside three-wheeler in Matale

February 13, 2018   03:04 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A body of an individual who had died under mysterious circumstances has been discovered inside a three-wheeler near the Baldikoku Bend in Kawatayamuna, Matale. 

The body was found by officers of the Mahawela police crimes unit, based on information received. 

The deceased has been identified as a 66-year-old three-wheeler driver, who is a resident of Malkaduwawa, Kurunegala. 

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that he had left his three-wheel park at 11.00am yesterday (12) and was not seen after that. 

Mahawela Police is conducting further investigations. 

