Parlimentarians still remain in the Chamber

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has left the chamber amidst the uproar during the Parliamentary session; however parliamentarians still remain in the Chamber, states Ada Derana reporter.

Meanwhile, UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is, reportedly, remaining seated on the 4th bench of the Opposition.

Parliamentarians commenced clashing and arguing surrounding the Speaker’s seat and the microphone allocated to the Speaker was also damaged amdist the commotion. As a result, Speaker had to leave the seat without further announcement.

The adjournment of the parliament has not been announced as of yet.

Reportedly, several MPs have been injured in the clashes.

A tense situation was reported during the Parliamentary session today (15), after the conclusion of the special statement made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

After the PM concluded his speech, MP Lakshman Kiriella moved a motion of no-confidence against the statement made by Rajapaksa.

The Speaker then inquired whether the House would like to go for a vote on that, resulting in objections from members of the ruling party.

Several MPs approached the Speaker and voiced their disapproval to his actions while the MPs of the UNP also gathered around the chair, leading to an exchange of verbal barbs and profanities amidst pushing and shoving.