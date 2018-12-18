Sri Lanka Navy arrests 8 Indian fishermen

-

Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy near Neduntheevu for fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district were fishing near Neduntheevu late Sunday when they were arrested by Lankan Navy personnel, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department, Assistant Director, Yuvaraj, said.

The Sri Lankan navy also seized their boat, he said, adding that the fishermen had allegedly went to sea despite an advisory issued by the authorities in view of rough weather conditions.

The fishermen have been lodged at a camp in Karainagar in Sri Lanka, Yuvaraj was quoted as saying by PTI.

In recent months, fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been being chased away for fishing in the island nation’s waters and this is the first arrest in some months.

-Agencies