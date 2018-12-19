New Cabinet sworn in tomorrow

President Maithripala Sirisena has said that the new Cabinet of Ministers will be sworn in tomorrow morning (20), according to MP Gamini Lokuge.

MP Lokuge mentioned this following the UPFA parliamentary group meeting held earlier today (19).

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the United National Front (UNF) has presented the President with a proposal with 35 names nominated for the new Cabinet of Ministers.

However, sources say that President Maithripala Sirisena has not given his approval for this proposal and that there has been no change in the decision to limit the new Cabinet to only 30 members.

Additionally, it is reported that the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation and the Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Limited (Lake House) have been assigned under the subjects of the President.

Political sources further say that that the President would not be granting ministerial positions for the MPs who crossed over to the UNF from UPFA.